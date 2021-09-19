Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,402 shares of company stock worth $63,982,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.50 on Friday, hitting $759.49. The stock had a trading volume of 28,204,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,123,371. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $701.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $669.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.30 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $751.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

