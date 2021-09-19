Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 100 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,115 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,598,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $675,837,000 after buying an additional 75,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.22. 3,087,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $230.27 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $365.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.29.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

