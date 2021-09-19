CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €87.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €83.17 ($97.84).

ETR:COP opened at €76.25 ($89.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €74.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €71.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.90. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 1 year high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

