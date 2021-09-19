Condor Capital Management Acquires 122,530 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.4% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.62. The stock had a trading volume of 430,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,278. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.14. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $75.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.