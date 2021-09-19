Condor Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $580,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $109.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,850,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,156. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

