Condor Capital Management Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Condor Capital Management cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,843 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in American Express by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,958,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of American Express by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,395,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,097. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.66. The company has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.