Condor Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Condor Capital Management cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,342. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $200.05 and a one year high of $306.69.

