Condor Capital Management Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHF. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth $4,050,000. Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth $573,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4,952.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,162. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $188.81 and a one year high of $275.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.85.

