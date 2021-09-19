Condor Capital Management Has $3.05 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after buying an additional 1,801,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,114,000 after purchasing an additional 741,334 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,915.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 422,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,926,000 after purchasing an additional 401,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 32.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 373,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.80. 4,398,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,109. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.42. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

