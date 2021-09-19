Condor Capital Management Has $3.54 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 39.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

Shares of SPG traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,155,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $137.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.86%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

