Condor Capital Management Increases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 110,990 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 181,334 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 392,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 103,667 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 69,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 159,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SMB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.06. 82,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,321. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.