Condor Capital Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 160,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 149,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.07. 384,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,085. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

