Condor Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 79.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.53. 3,459,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,691. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.49. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $201.44 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $231.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

