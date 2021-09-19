Condor Capital Management Sells 522 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 407,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 10,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,608,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,737,947. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $471.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

