Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDOR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. 34,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,382. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.58). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 33.97% and a negative net margin of 53.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

