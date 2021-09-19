Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Confluent’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.99.

CFLT opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,357,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,938,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,553,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

