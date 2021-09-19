ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Hans Tung Sells 347,010 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $2,206,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Hans Tung sold 347,009 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $2,300,669.67.

On Thursday, September 9th, Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $1,557,337.95.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $6.54 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.11.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,296 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 1,739.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 120.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 403,719 shares during the period. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WISH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.