CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 844.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,178 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 945.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,853,000 after buying an additional 10,852,735 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 816.5% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,424,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,463,000 after buying an additional 3,942,029 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 924.9% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,525,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,989,000 after buying an additional 3,181,585 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 836.7% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,249,000 after buying an additional 2,990,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,940,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,594,679,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.51.

CoStar Group stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.27, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

