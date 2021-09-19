Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $441.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,680,095 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $664,763,000 after purchasing an additional 71,105 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $459.51. 3,409,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,515. The business’s fifty day moving average is $441.91 and its 200 day moving average is $395.25. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $469.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

