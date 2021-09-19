CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the August 15th total of 118,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 13,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $1,283,821.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,058,540.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $617,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,153 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRAI traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,127. The company has a market cap of $682.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.60. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $36.32 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $148.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that CRA International will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

