Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.23 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $5.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.78.

CBRL opened at $138.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $106.92 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 846.5% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 65.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,045,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $233,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.