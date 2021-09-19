Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 161,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $108.78 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

