Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 21,783 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,783 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 128.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Invesco by 2,291.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,952,000 after buying an additional 378,094 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 38.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 29,914 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 18.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 61,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth $6,451,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

