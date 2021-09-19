Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

In related news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s stock opened at $370.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

