Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 509,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,252,000 after buying an additional 170,226 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.09.

Shares of GS opened at $391.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $394.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.86. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

