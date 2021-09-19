Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,695 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 194.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $91,557,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after buying an additional 573,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $22,808,000.

USMV opened at $75.89 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.26.

