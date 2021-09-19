Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,373 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 98.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

NYSE:ABC opened at $123.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.06.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,298 shares of company stock valued at $7,414,412 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

