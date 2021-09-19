Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,103 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Aflac stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

