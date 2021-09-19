CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in CRH by 2.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 7.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 98.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.04. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

CRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

