Critical Survey: RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) & Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.1% of RadNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of RadNet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares RadNet and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet 1.96% 12.71% 1.87% Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RadNet and Sera Prognostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet $1.07 billion 1.42 -$14.84 million ($0.12) -238.42 Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sera Prognostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RadNet.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RadNet and Sera Prognostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadNet 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sera Prognostics 0 0 3 0 3.00

RadNet presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.33%. Sera Prognostics has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.87%. Given Sera Prognostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than RadNet.

Summary

RadNet beats Sera Prognostics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc. provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures. RadNet was founded by Howard G. Berger in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

