Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.55.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.54. 2,503,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,405. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

