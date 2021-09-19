CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $206.16 Million

Analysts expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will announce $206.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.25 million to $211.20 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $172.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $798.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $780.06 million to $808.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $859.16 million, with estimates ranging from $838.21 million to $892.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $51.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,709. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $30.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

