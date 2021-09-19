CUE Protocol (CUE) Hits Market Capitalization of $363,378.18

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $363,378.18 and approximately $279.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for about $47.71 or 0.00100443 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00071513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00120721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00176462 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.33 or 0.07022340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,551.12 or 1.00116202 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.98 or 0.00848453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

