CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Sells $105,893.00 in Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 6,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $105,893.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Mcknight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $437,181.84.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $597,627.52.

On Thursday, July 15th, Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $479,259.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $669,926.88.

Shares of CURO opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $20.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. Analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CURO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CURO Group by 172.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 648,545 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CURO Group during the first quarter worth about $6,517,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CURO Group by 289.5% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group during the second quarter worth about $4,313,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in CURO Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

