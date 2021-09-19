Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives $19.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $3,188,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,727 shares in the company, valued at $17,843,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,045,783 shares of company stock worth $110,283,985. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWK opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -124.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

