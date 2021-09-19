Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 80,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 287,856 shares.The stock last traded at $9.63 and had previously closed at $9.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTOS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In related news, COO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 7,074 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

