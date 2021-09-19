CVI Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $966,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.74 during trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,770. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.66.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

