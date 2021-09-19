CVI Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIIX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.82. 3,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,023. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

