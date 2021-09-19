CVI Holdings LLC Makes New $173,000 Investment in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

NASDAQ:CTLP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 1,049,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,183. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTLP. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Cantaloupe Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.