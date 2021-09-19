CVI Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:EVOJ traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.70. 401,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,221. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.