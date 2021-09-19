CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 6,340 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.2% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 42,049,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,634,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 23.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,476,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,880 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $23,297,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 370,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Shares of CCO opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.62. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $531.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

