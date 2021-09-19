CWM Advisors LLC Buys 2,268 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMC opened at $73.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

