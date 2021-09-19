CWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIAV. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,361 shares of company stock worth $286,520 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VIAV opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

