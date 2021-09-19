CWM Advisors LLC Has $587,000 Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,868,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,520,000 after purchasing an additional 110,032 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,733,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,660,000 after purchasing an additional 382,980 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,193,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 68.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,776 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on SUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.29. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

