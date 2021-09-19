CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAC. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in The Macerich by 101.6% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Macerich by 119.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,309 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the first quarter worth $21,169,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in The Macerich during the first quarter valued at $19,915,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Macerich during the first quarter valued at $18,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAC. BTIG Research lowered their price target on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.12.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

