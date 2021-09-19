CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 542 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $108,386,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 221.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,414,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,954,000 after buying an additional 973,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,655,000 after buying an additional 801,494 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at about $17,109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 828.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 323,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

NYSE:FHI opened at $30.96 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.