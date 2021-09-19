Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLXPF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cybin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CLXPF traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,962. The company has a market capitalization of $320.97 million and a PE ratio of -9.00. Cybin has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

