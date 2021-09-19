CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 203.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,929.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

