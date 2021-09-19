Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Down to $33.49

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.49, but opened at $32.75. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 4,111 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYTK. Barclays raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $38,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $100,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,581 shares of company stock valued at $985,416. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

