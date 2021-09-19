Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Receives €60.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €60.13 ($70.75).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of EPA BN traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €59.32 ($69.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.59.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

